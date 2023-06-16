Raley went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Raley got the offense going for the Rays Thursday, beginning with a single to right in the top of the second to advance Harold Ramirez to third. Both would then come around to score in the inning to put the Rays up 2-0 early. But the right fielder's work wasn't done yet as he later went on to crush a solo homer off Austin Pruitt in the eighth to help Tampa Bay jump back in front 3-2. With the two-hit performance, Raley is now batting .343 in June with two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored.