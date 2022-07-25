Raley will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's game at Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll be making his third consecutive start after going 1-for-5 with a pair of walks and RBI in the past two contests while getting looks at first base and in left field. Raley looks as though he could see added opportunities while all of Wander Franco (wrist), Harold Ramirez (thumb), Kevin Kiermaier (hip) and Manuel Margot (knee) are stuck on the injured list.