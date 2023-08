Raley was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with an apparent knee injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley fouled a ball off his right knee during his during the fourth inning. He was able to finish the at-bat but was replaced in left field by Josh Lowe. The Rays will take a look at Raley and should provide more updates relatively soon, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.