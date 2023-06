Raley (side/stomach) is expected to play in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley was scratched from the Rays' lineup for the early tilt at Fenway Park after feeling something in his right side or stomach, but it's not considered a serious concern. Harold Ramirez is handling DH duties and batting fifth to open the twin-bill in Boston.