Raley went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk and three total RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Raley was the surprise offensive star for Tampa Bay in the team's fourth straight win, as he kicked off the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the eighth. Raley has gotten into each of the Rays' first four games this season, going 3-for-10 with four RBI.