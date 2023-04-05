Raley went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

After his first-inning sacrifice fly gave the Rays an early 3-0 lead, Raley took Nats closer Kyle Finnegan deep in the ninth to kick-start a three-homer, five-run comeback. Raley has gone yard three times in the last two games and is hitting .308 (4-for-13) to begin the season with four runs and six RBI, and he appears to be bashing his way into a strong-side platoon role in Tampa Bay's OF/1B/DH mix. The 28-year-old's career .298/.390/.544 slash line over 168 games at Triple-A comes with 40 homers and 19 steals, so this production could be legit, but he has yet to prove he's more than just a Quad-A player.