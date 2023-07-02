Raley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

The Rays couldn't find a hit through five innings, but Yandy Diaz doubled and Raley homered off George Kirby in the sixth. Over his last 12 games, Raley has three homers, seven RBI and three doubles while batting .357 (15-for-42). The 28-year-old is at a .280/.361/.585 slash line with 14 long balls, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 64 contests overall, primarily playing against right-handed pitchers.