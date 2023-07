Raley is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays were slated to face three righties this weekend, but they will still find opportunities for some of their right-handed bench bats. Harold Ramirez is starting at designated hitter against righty Hunter Brown. Raley is hitting .185 with zero home runs and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 10 games.