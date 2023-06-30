Raley went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Raley got the scoring started with a solo shot off Brandon Pfaadt in the first inning. It's Raley's 13th homer of the year, though just his third in his last 25 games. Still, the 28-year-old outfielder has been productive in that span -- he's gone 21-for-62 (.339) since the start of June. Raley's now slashing an impressive .276/.354/.573 with 40 runs scored, 30 RBI and eight stolen bases through 210 plate appearances this season.