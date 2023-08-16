Raley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Giants.

Raley's 17th home run of the year was certainly his most unusual -- he blasted a Ross Stripling offering 425 feet off the top of the right-field wall before it ricocheted away from the Giants outfielders, giving Raley plenty of time to cruise into home standing up. The homer was Raley's second in his last four games following a 1-for-18 slump over his previous six contests. Overall, his slash line is up to .257/.340/.517 with 49 runs scored, 43 RBI and 12 steals across 288 plate appearances this season.