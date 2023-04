Raley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley, Josh Lowe and Harold Ramirez all appear to be vying for two regular spots in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, and Raley will find himself as the odd man out Monday. Since slugging three home runs in his first five games of the season, Raley has slashed .174/.269/.261 over a stretch of eight contests.