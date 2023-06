Raley will be on the bench Saturday against the Padres, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley has been the latest Ray to emerge from obscurity and become a productive part-timer, hitting .270/.350/.597 with 12 homers and eight steals in 180 trips to the plate. He owns an 1.156 OPS in the month of June but will nonetheless head to the bench after making three straight starts, once at first base and once at both of the outfield corners.