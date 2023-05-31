Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Raley started each of the past three games, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale while southpaw Justin Steele toes the rubber for Chicago. Though he doesn't have a direct path to a regular lineup spot at any one position, Raley's ability to play first base and the corner outfield or to serve as a designated hitter should afford him fairly steady playing time while he's wielding a hot bat.