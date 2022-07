Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The lefty-hitting Raley will put a five-game hitting streak on hold and take a seat with the Guardians expected to deploy a lefty primary pitcher (Kirk McCarty) in the series finale. The newly-acquired David Peralta will enter the outfield in Raley's stead, but both players should have clear paths to steady playing time versus right-handed pitching.