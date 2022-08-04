Raley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Raley will take a seat against a right-hander (Drew Hutchison), marking the third time in four games he's been excluded from the lineup. Though Raley appeared poised to get regular playing time in the outfield when the Rays moved Josh Lowe and Brett Phillips off the active roster, the trade-deadline pickups of David Peralta and Jose Siri may result in Raley settling into more of a part-time role.