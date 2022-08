Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game agains the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Raley will take a seat for the series finale while southpaw Yusei Kikuchi takes the hill for Toronto. Roman Quinn will fill in as the Rays' right fielder in place of Raley, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 3-1 loss.