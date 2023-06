Raley (hand) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Royals, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley will miss Friday's contest after he suffered a right hand injury during Thursday's 6-5 loss. He went for a CT scan after Thursday's game and it confirmed no fracture. Raley said he was able to play off the bench Friday if needed. Josh Lowe will handle the designated hitter role and bat third against Kansas City.