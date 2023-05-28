Raley will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Raley's path to playing time at first base is more muddled now that Yandy Diaz has returned to the team following a brief absence due to a personal matter, but Raley could continue to see semi-frequent starts as a fourth outfielder or designated hitter. The 28-year-old -- who has posted an .862 OPS while chipping in six stolen bases thus far in May -- will spell a resting Randy Arozarena in left field in Sunday's series finale.