Raley went 4-for-8 with three RBI and a stolen base over both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Kansas City.

Raley collected two hits in each contest. Though all four of his base knocks went for a single, the first baseman knocked in three of his team's 10 total runs across the pair of victories. Raley continues to thrive in his first full major-league campaign, posting a .279/.356/.571 slash line, 15 homers, 39 RBI, 45 runs and 10 steals over 248 plate appearances.