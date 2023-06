Raley (side) will not start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Raley was scratched from the lineup for the afternoon game due to side soreness, and while initial reports indicated that he'd be available for the nightcap, he won't be involved from the start. Instead, Randy Arozarena will rest his legs in the designated hitter spot while Harold Ramirez starts in left field.