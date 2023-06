Raley (side) is hitting sixth and playing first base against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Raley was scratched from the lineup in the first game of a doubleheader against Boston on Saturday, and he didn't return for the second game, as well. The 28-year-old is feeling well enough to hit in the middle of the Tampa Bay lineup versus the Red Sox on Sunday, and he should be good to go for the Rays' upcoming slate.