Rays' Luke Raley: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports
Raley appeared in two games and went 1-for-7 with an RBI and a run after being recalled June 21. He figures to rejoin the Rays at some point as a depth outfielder.
