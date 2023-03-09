Raley reworked his swing during the offseason by bringing his hands closer to his body and lessening his leg kick, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

The 2022 season was Raley's first with the Rays, and he earned 72 plate appearances in the majors. Heading into 2023, he's out of minor-league options so will be looking to earn a role with the big-league club out of spring training. He's helped his case by hitting well early in Grapefruit League action, tallying five hits across 15 at-bats -- including three home runs -- while striking out only twice.