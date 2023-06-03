site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-luke-raley-scratched-for-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Luke Raley: Scratched for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raley was scratched from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's unclear why Raley was taken out of the lineup, but the Rays should provide more information shortly. Harold Ramirez will enter as Tampa Bay's designated hitter instead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read