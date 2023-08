Raley isn't in the Rays' lineup Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After going 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored Thursday, Raley will get a breather to begin Tampa Bay's series with the Yankees. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Josh Lowe will start in the Rays' outfield while Harold Ramirez serves as the DH.