Raley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's win 3-0 win over the Orioles.

Raley continues to be an all-or-nothing hitter, slugging eight home runs over 85 plate appearances while striking out 30 times. Given his prolific power numbers, it'll be hard to keep him out of the starting lineup. However, the Rays have numerous offensive threats, so they may choose to keep playing him exclusively against right-handed starters.