Raley went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the White Sox.

Raley went back-to-back with Taylor Walls in the fourth inning for his first home run of the day, which was a solo shot. He then went back-to-back again, this time with Christian Bethancourt in the eighth for a two-run blast. Raley now has five hits, three homers and six RBI over his last three games and continues to be a lineup fixture against righties only. He upped his slash line to .226/.300/.613 and raised his OPS to .913 after the two-homer day.