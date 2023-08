Raley went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Raley has popped three home runs in his last 10 games and has an outstanding .262 ISO on the season. However, he produced in a different way Saturday by swiping his 13th base of the campaign on 15 attempts. It's been a breakout year for Raley, who should maintain a large-side platoon role at DH for the final five weeks of the regular season.