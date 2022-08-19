Margot (knee) is expected to be activated Saturday against the Royals, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Margot, who joined the team Friday, was one of the Rays' best position players through the first 10 weeks of the season, as he hit .302/.365/.423 with three home runs and five steals in 51 games before suffering a serious right knee sprain. He had six hits, four walks and three strikeouts in seven rehab games. Once activated, there should be fairly regular playing time available for Margot.