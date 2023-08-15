Margot was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to loose bodies in his right elbow and will undergo surgery Wednesday to remove them, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

It's unclear when the injury first surfaced for Margot, but it likely explains his recent downtick in playing time, as he started just twice in Tampa Bay's previous eight contests. The procedure carries an expected recovery timeline of 3-to-4 weeks, so the veteran outfielder could return sometime in early-to-mid September. The left-handed bats of Josh Lowe and Luke Raley could see more run against southpaws while Margot is sidelined.