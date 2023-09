Margot went 2-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one steal in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Angels.

Margot faced Angels closer Carlos Estevez with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and brought home Yandy Diaz with a bloop single to right. The Rays center fielder also managed to swipe his ninth base and crack his 20th double earlier in the game. Margot has produced a .256/.305/.367 slash line over 91 games.