Rays' Manuel Margot: Not in Thursday's lineup
Margot is not in the Rays' lineup Thursday versus the Red Sox.
He's now been on the bench each of the last two times the Rays have faced a righty. Margot has two steals and two homers in the early going but is sporting just a .656 OPS.
