Margot remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Margot has an active six-game hitting streak, but he finds himself on the bench for a third straight contest while the Rays face off against another right-handed starting pitcher (Dakota Hudson). So long as all of Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri, Luke Raley and Josh Lowe, Margot looks like he'll remain the Rays' No. 4 outfielder and will continue to see most of his starts against left-handed pitching.