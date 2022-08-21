Margot went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Royals.
Margot was struggling prior to his absence with a .637 OPS in 41 at-bats over 11 games from June 9 through June 20 leading up to his knee sprain. The outfielder is drastically better on the road with a .344 average and .942 OPS in 90 at-bats compared to a .260 average and .632 OPS in 96 at-bats at home. Furthermore, the 27-year-old is more productive against left-handed pitching with a .462 OBP in 45 at-bats compared to a .329 OBP in 141 at-bats against righties.