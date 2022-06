Margot went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Yankees.

Margot doubled in consecutive at-bats, and he drove in a run in the sixth inning prior to scoring a run two frames later. He is riding a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he has three doubles, one RBI and four runs scored. Overall, Margot has maintained a .317/.381/.445 line across 181 plate appearances on the season.