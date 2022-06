Margot (knee) was placed on the injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The move is an expected one, as Margot left on a cart Monday against the Yankees after crashing into the outfield wall and is expected to miss significant time. While his expected return date won't become clear until after the results of his MRI are known, the Rays already know he'll miss much more than 10 days. Josh Lowe and Brett Phillips should see an expanded role while he remains out.