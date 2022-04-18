Margot went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, run scored and a RBI in a 9-3 win Sunday against the White Sox.

Margot drove in a run with a single in the first inning and reached in his final three appearances, including his first double of 2021. The outfielder has hit safely in all but one game this season and has three multi-hit games in his first eight appearances. He's reached double-digit home runs and stolen bases in three of the last four 162-game seasons and should begin to pick up extra-base hits more frequently.