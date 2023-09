Margot (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Margot has been out since undergoing a procedure to remove loose bodies in his right elbow in mid-August. He's been going through pre-game workouts recently and hit in the batting cage Saturday, and he's nearly ready for game action. He's expected to play Tuesday and then rest Wednesday, at which point the Rays will decide his next steps.