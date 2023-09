Margot (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot is back in the mix for the Rays leading into their big four-game series at Baltimore exactly one month after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He went 5-for-6 with five RBI in two rehab games with Triple-A Durham but returns to a rough .249/.300/.354 season slash line in 280 major-league plate appearances.