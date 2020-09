Margot went 0-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

The center fielder wasn't able to record a hit, but a pair of stolen bases brought his season total up to eight on the campaign. While he is a threat on the basepaths, Margot has not provided much fantasy value in other areas. The 25-year-old has just one homer and seven RBI while hitting .265/.333/.367 on the campaign.