Margot underwent surgery Wednesday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The procedure went as planned, per Rays manager Kevin Cash, and the expectation remains that Margot could be ready to return to action in 3-to-4 weeks. He's posted a .249/.300/.354 batting line with three homers and eight steals through 85 games (280 plate appearances) this season.