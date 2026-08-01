Rays' Nick Martinez: Gives up four homers in loss

Martinez (10-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Martinez had not allowed a home run in each of his two starts prior to Friday's outing. However, that trend did not continue against the White Sox, as the four homers Martinez allowed were a career worst in resulted in all six of Chicago's runs. The right-hander's streak of allowing two earned runs or less ended at five games, but he still has stellar numbers for the year with a 2.77 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 123.1 innings. Martinez is slated to face the Rockies on the road next week.