The Rays signed Martinez to a one-year, $13 million contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Martinez will turn 36 years old later this summer and pitched in 40 games for the Reds last season, making 26 starts. He posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 116:42 K:BB across a career-high 165.2 innings. Capable of starting or working out of the bullpen, Martinez is expected to be part of the Rays' rotation, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.