Arozarena went 0-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and a run scored Wednesday against the Brewers.

Arozarenza has gotten aggressive on the basepaths of late, swiping five bags across his last three starts. He now has 17 stolen bases on the campaign and could surpass his career-high mark of 20 by the All-Star break. While he's been caught six times, Arozarena has also increased his efficiency on the basepaths and is likely to continue to get the green light as a result.