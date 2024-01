The Rays and Arozarena avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8.1 million contract Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Arozarena will nearly double his 2023 salary in what was his second year of arbitration eligibility. The outfielder has recorded three straight 20-20 seasons for Tampa Bay, although his 120 OPS+ in 2023 was a career low.