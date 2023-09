Arozarena (quadriceps) is back in the lineup Wednesday at Boston.

Arozarena will start in left field and bat third versus the Red Sox and right-hander Brayan Bello after missing three straight games because of right quad tightness. The 28-year-old has tallied 23 homers, 83 RBI, 22 steals and 92 runs scored across 148 games this season for Tampa Bay.