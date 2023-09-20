Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

The 28-year-old outfielder capitalized on a center-cut meatball from Patrick Sandoval, launching a two-run blast to give Tampa Bay an early lead in the first inning. After a tepid start to September, Arozarena has now hit safely in seven of the last eight games, going 11-for-34 (.324) during that stretch with two home runs, five RBI and four runs. However, his 30.6 percent strikeout rate and 5.6 percent walk rate in that same span suggest he isn't quite locked in at the plate.