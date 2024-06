Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Arozarena went 32 days between homers, but has now launched two long balls in his last three games. On Tuesday, Arozarena tagged Pablo Lopez for a three-run home run in the first inning, plating Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes. The long ball was Arozarena's 10th of the season, but he's still batting .179 with a 25.5 percent strikeout rate.