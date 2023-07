Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Arozarena launched his 17th homer of the season during the eighth inning, which ended a stretch of 41 at-bats without a long ball. The 28-year-old hit 20 homers each of the past two seasons and should soon pass that mark in 2023, while his career high of 89 RBI is also likely to fall since he's now driven in 61 runs through 93 games this year.