Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Twins.

He belted a solo shot off Devin Smeltzer to lead off the seventh inning, but it wasn't anywhere near enough to erase the Rays' deficit. Arozarena continues to roll, and over his last 20 games he's slashing .321/.376/.577 with five of his seven homers on the season in addition to four steals, 10 runs and 19 RBI.